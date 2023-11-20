Siena Capital Partners GP LLC Acquires Shares of 101,290 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 101,290 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.21.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 0.7 %

ZION traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.82. The company had a trading volume of 696,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,777. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.20. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.26 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 18.94%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.