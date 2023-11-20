ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Sold by Acorns Advisers LLC

Acorns Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,086,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,481 shares during the period. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Acorns Advisers LLC owned about 2.91% of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF worth $35,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,315,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of BITO stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.76. 7,018,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,196,859. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $19.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

