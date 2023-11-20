iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stake Raised by Acorns Advisers LLC

Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,973,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,153 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 5.0% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Acorns Advisers LLC owned about 8.87% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $371,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 48,220 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after acquiring an additional 26,153 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.71. The company had a trading volume of 197,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,029. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.58. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $47.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

