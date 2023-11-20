iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Acorns Advisers LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,816,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524,909 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 11.7% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Acorns Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.91% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $863,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,741,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,103,000 after buying an additional 117,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 239,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,412,000 after buying an additional 25,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.17. 4,217,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,732,201. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.