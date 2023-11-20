Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 97,394 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,394 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for 1.8% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $8,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth $1,560,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS DIHP traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.27. 421,195 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

