ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $75.49 Million in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 364,360 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,488,000. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises 0.6% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.16% of Pioneer Natural Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PXD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PXD. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Capital One Financial lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.18. 489,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,240. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $258.06. The company has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.75.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

