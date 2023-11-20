ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 64,173 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 0.4% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $51,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.75.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $190.93. 651,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $125.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.19 and a 200-day moving average of $192.70.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.