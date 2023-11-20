Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Has $168,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.0% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $35.50. 1,005,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,144,385. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.