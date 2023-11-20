MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $37,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

Intuit Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $561.45. 268,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,374. The company’s 50-day moving average is $521.01 and its 200-day moving average is $489.03. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.62 and a 52-week high of $567.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.37, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.65%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

