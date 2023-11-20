MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,039,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,548 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $53,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,466,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,363,613. The company has a market capitalization of $193.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

