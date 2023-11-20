Bessemer Group Inc. Has $483.42 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,101 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 1.0% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of S&P Global worth $483,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2,941.4% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in S&P Global by 95.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $2.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $410.43. 315,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $428.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 934 shares in the company, valued at $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.