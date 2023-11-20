Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PEP traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.10. 547,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,876,719. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.57 and a 200-day moving average of $178.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

