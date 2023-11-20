King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,622,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,199 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.5% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.12% of PepsiCo worth $300,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,122. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $228.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

