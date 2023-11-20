Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $153.00

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 153 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 153 ($1.88), with a volume of 90906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.50 ($1.92).

Capricorn Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £144.10 million, a P/E ratio of -140.99, a PEG ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.12, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 168.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 180.78.

Capricorn Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 56 ($0.69) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 32.15%.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

