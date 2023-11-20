EQTEC (LON:EQT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 106123011 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

EQTEC Stock Down 24.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.14. The firm has a market cap of £4.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44.

Insider Transactions at EQTEC

In other news, insider Jeffrey (Jeff) Vander Linden purchased 6,673,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £467,170.48 ($573,708.07). Insiders own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

About EQTEC

EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary advanced gasification technology that generates green energy from municipal, agricultural and industrial waste, biomass, and plastics in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Technology Sales and Power Generation.

