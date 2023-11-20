Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $950.00

Shares of Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 950 ($11.67) and last traded at GBX 10.60 ($0.13), with a volume of 404269 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.60 ($0.13).

Princess Private Equity Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.25. The stock has a market cap of £7.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Get Princess Private Equity alerts:

Princess Private Equity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a €0.37 ($0.39) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Princess Private Equity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,362.32%.

About Princess Private Equity

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Princess Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princess Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.