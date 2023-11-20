Time Finance (LON:TIME) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.50

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 34.50 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 34.80 ($0.43), with a volume of 382865 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.40).

Time Finance Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The company has a market cap of £32.19 million, a PE ratio of 850.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 27.54.

Get Time Finance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ronald Russell purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £36,000 ($44,209.75). In other Time Finance news, insider Paul Hird bought 86,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £24,340.40 ($29,891.19). Also, insider Ronald Russell bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £36,000 ($44,209.75). 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Time Finance Company Profile

Time Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: Asset Finance and Invoice Finance. The company offers vendor finance, hire purchase, finance leasing, asset-based lending, and invoice finance; secured business loans; and vehicle finance solutions, as well as commercial loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Time Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.