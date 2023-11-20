Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 34,719 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 45% compared to the typical volume of 24,022 call options.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,741.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PENN Entertainment news, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 11,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,140.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,919.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $100,452.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,741.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $360,583. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 20,040.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2,528.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.17. 6,505,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,755,035. PENN Entertainment has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.82.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PENN. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

