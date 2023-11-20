DP Poland (LON:DPP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.50

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.07 ($0.12), with a volume of 1496242 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.30 ($0.11).

The company has a market capitalization of £71.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1,040.00 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.67.

DP Poland Plc develops, operates, and sub-franchises Domino's Pizza stores in Poland. The company operates through two segments: Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It operates pizza delivery and dine-in restaurants. DP Poland Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

