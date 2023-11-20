Full Truck Alliance Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 20,058 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,249% compared to the typical daily volume of 375 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,421,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,054 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,503,000. SCEP Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,916 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,890,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

Full Truck Alliance stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 21,937,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,310. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.21. Full Truck Alliance has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $284.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.30 million. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Research analysts predict that Full Truck Alliance will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.