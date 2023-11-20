Redcentric (LON:RCN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $104.50

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 104.50 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 101.25 ($1.24), with a volume of 53875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.25 ($1.30).

Redcentric Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £158.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,770.83 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 115.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 123.10.

Redcentric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Redcentric’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Redcentric’s payout ratio is presently -6,666.67%.

About Redcentric

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN), managed WAN and LAN, secure remote access, network connectivity options, secure remote and internet access, HSCN and public cloud connectivity, cellular MPLS primary and failover, WAN insight, and managed wireless networking services; and colocation, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, platform as a service, digital transformation consultancy, modern workplace, managed public cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktops, full stack managed service, OS level managed service, e-commerce and SAP hybris, application modernisation and services experts, database administration, AI and machine learning, and cloud migration and consultancy services.

