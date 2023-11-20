Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $58.00

Octopus AIM VCT PLC (LON:OOA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.71), with a volume of 10775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.50 ($0.74).

Octopus AIM VCT Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a market cap of £103.59 million, a PE ratio of -302.50 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 61.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 66.25.

Octopus AIM VCT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. Octopus AIM VCT’s payout ratio is -2,500.00%.

Insider Activity at Octopus AIM VCT

Octopus AIM VCT Company Profile

In other news, insider Neal Ransome acquired 16,068 shares of Octopus AIM VCT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £10,765.56 ($13,220.63). Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Octopus AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM or PLUS quoted companies. The fund seeks to allocate approximately 80 percent of its funds to qualifying investments in companies quoted on AIM or OFEX and the balance of 20 percent to non-qualifying Investments.

