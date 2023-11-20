Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.64

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.64 and last traded at C$3.62, with a volume of 58681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.58.
Several equities analysts recently commented on VHI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Vitalhub from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Cormark raised their target price on Vitalhub from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions Vitalhub Corp.
