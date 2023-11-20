Celanese (NYSE:CE) Hits New 12-Month High at $131.21

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $131.21 and last traded at $131.19, with a volume of 229811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.93.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.08.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 83.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

