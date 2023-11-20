Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.73

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.73 and last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 2909180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Stellantis

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 12,313,234 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,939,169.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,048,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,353,418.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellantis

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at about $451,611,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stellantis by 100,358.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,714,000 after acquiring an additional 20,972,806 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,047,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Stellantis by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,991,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth about $101,247,000. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

