Waseco Resources (CVE:WRI) Stock Price Up 50%

Waseco Resources Inc. (CVE:WRI – Get Free Report) shares rose 50% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 271,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 88,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Waseco Resources Trading Up 50.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.

About Waseco Resources

(Get Free Report)

Waseco Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Battle Mountain Ridge project located in Nevada, the United States; the Tewah Alluvial gold project located in Indonesia; and 5% interest in the diamond exploration project located in the Attawapiskat region of Northern Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waseco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waseco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.