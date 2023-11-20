Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.57

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 11500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.
Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th.
Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
