Davidson Investment Advisors Has $20.72 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Davidson Investment Advisors lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,028 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.3% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $20,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 6.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 130,991 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $57,700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 196.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 486,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $73,958,000 after purchasing an additional 322,301 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 247,073 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $108,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the period. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 102.4% in the second quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 6.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,950 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.20.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $9.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $475.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,862,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,715,546. The firm has a market cap of $208.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.41 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $402.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix



Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.



