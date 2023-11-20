Davidson Investment Advisors Increases Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Fortinet accounts for about 1.2% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $18,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.90.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.55. 1,929,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,785,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,774,119 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

