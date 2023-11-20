Davidson Investment Advisors Has $18.09 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Align Technology makes up approximately 1.1% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $18,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Align Technology by 140.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,252,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.60.

Shares of ALGN traded up $7.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $213.85. The stock had a trading volume of 563,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,270. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.08.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

