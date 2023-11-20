Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Trading Up 33.3%

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 33.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 1,921,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,366% from the average daily volume of 131,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Benton Resources Stock Up 36.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market cap of C$30.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.54.

About Benton Resources

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, lithium, and cesium assets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

