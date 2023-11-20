Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $989,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Peloton Wealth Strategists cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,080 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,939,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,495,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,245,185,000 after buying an additional 671,806 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,075,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %

DIS traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $94.03. 1,660,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,221,545. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.95 and its 200-day moving average is $87.12. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $172.05 billion, a PE ratio of 73.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

