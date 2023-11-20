WFA of San Diego LLC Has $279,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

WFA of San Diego LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 48.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA traded up $6.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $214.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,706,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,603,855. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $243.10. The company has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a PE ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.53.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.38.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

