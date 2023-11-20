MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,096 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $38,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its position in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.89. 716,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262,941. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.26.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

