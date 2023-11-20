MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $45.07 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $45,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after buying an additional 9,520,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $240,354,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,671,000 after purchasing an additional 208,816 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 190.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 232,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,107,000 after purchasing an additional 152,394 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 115.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,913,000 after purchasing an additional 151,772 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $465.04. The company had a trading volume of 271,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,641. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $500.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.41.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

