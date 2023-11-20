TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,881,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,093 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 1.49% of TransUnion worth $225,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,824,000 after purchasing an additional 116,546 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TransUnion by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,051,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,735,000 after purchasing an additional 108,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 13.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,578,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,276,000 after buying an additional 436,261 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of TransUnion stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.85. 740,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,348. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.55, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.68. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.81%.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $104,790.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,640.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, Director Linda Zukauckas purchased 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,407.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $104,790.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,738 shares of company stock worth $287,766. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TransUnion from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

