Bessemer Group Inc. Has $156.85 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 936,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $156,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 27,875 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.93. The stock had a trading volume of 298,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,356. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.73. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $189.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. TheStreet cut Keysight Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.30.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

