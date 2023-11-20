Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 92,409 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 92,409 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 1.59% of Carlisle Companies worth $202,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 137.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 20.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $273.68. 34,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $289.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.29.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSL

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.