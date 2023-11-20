Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,427,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,946 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Hilton Worldwide worth $207,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:HLT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.09. 252,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,464. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.00. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $168.90.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.