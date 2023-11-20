Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 86,698 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 926,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86,698 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 1.61% of Lincoln Electric worth $183,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LECO. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.5% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 7.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LECO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.86.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LECO traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $196.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,253. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.01 and its 200-day moving average is $185.80. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.92 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 45.28%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Featured Articles

