Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,923,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,279 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $293,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $134,379,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $111,102,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7,858.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,201,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,080 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5,231.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,738,000 after buying an additional 1,545,570 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at about $62,460,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HWM traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $51.49. 584,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,832. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $36.66 and a one year high of $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HWM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

