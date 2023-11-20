Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 681,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Northrop Grumman worth $310,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.1% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 57,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,120,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 20.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $500.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on NOC

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $466.04. 91,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,569. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.37. The company has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.42. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $549.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.