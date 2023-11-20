Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 680,357 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,411,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680,357 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $272,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.42.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.84. The stock had a trading volume of 360,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,224. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $118.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.56. The stock has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,187,300. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

