Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,939,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,318 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Ameren worth $240,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameren during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ameren by 138.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Ameren by 35.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

Ameren Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AEE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.98. 288,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,533. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.71 and a twelve month high of $92.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,849,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at $12,849,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.