Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $276,000 Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Linde were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in Linde by 51.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $408.05. 315,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,424. The firm has a market cap of $197.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a one year low of $302.17 and a one year high of $411.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $381.69 and its 200 day moving average is $376.78.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.50.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

