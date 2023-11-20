Delta Asset Management LLC TN Purchases 3,000 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,153 shares of company stock worth $6,851,466 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,678,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.18. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.