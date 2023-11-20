Lexington Partners L.P. Invests $338,000 in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Lexington Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 68,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Rover Group comprises approximately 0.2% of Lexington Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Rover Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROVR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.50. 721,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.00 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82. Rover Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $8.60.

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.23 million. Rover Group had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.99%. Rover Group’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROVR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rover Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Rover Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.

In related news, major shareholder Group Next L.P. Foundry sold 92,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $597,834.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,137,411 shares in the company, valued at $84,867,675.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $114,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,970,070 shares in the company, valued at $32,276,669.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Next L.P. Foundry sold 92,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $597,834.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,137,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,867,675.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 499,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,274 over the last 90 days. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

