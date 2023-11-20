SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,740,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,704 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.99% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $161,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,770,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,476,000 after buying an additional 434,818 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $371,000. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 101,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 43,342 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.