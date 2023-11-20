Osaic Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,060,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,617 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $165,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 161,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after buying an additional 65,132 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,918,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 210,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after buying an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 76,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 18,319 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.21. 946,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,606,221. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

