Osaic Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,390,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,686 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 2.06% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $179,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,467 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $5,671,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

FTCS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,407. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.53. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.